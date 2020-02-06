Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Sam Raimi May Be Taking Over Doctor Strange 2

Sam Raimi directing the first Spider-Man film in New York. (Photo: Mark Mainz, Getty Images)

One of the fathers of the modern comic book film may be making his triumphant return to the Marvel universe. Sam Raimi, who directed Sony’s first Spider-Man trilogy, is reportedly in talks to replace Scott Derrickson in the director’s chair for Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness. Variety first reported the news.

While Raimi is best known for his Spider-Man movies as well as the Evil Dead saga, he’s avoided the director’s chair for much of the past decade. Whether that’s because of the experience he had on 2013's Oz: The Great and Powerful, which was a flop for Disney, has never officially been stated.

In that time, though, he’s been plenty busy, producing Ash vs. Evil Dead, as well as tons of horror films like The Grudge, Don’t Breathe, and Crawl. He’s also been rumoured for a few films, like The Flash, but never been locked down.

For him to potentially return not just to the Marvel universe, but a Marvel movie that reportedly has elements of fear and horror is just beyond perfect. There probably isn’t a film fan out there who doesn’t want to see a Sam Raimi Doctor Strange movie. Or any new Sam Raimi movie, for that matter.

Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness is currently scheduled for a U.S. release on May 7, 2021.

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles