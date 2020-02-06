Sam Raimi May Be Taking Over Doctor Strange 2

Sam Raimi directing the first Spider-Man film in New York. (Photo: Mark Mainz, Getty Images)

One of the fathers of the modern comic book film may be making his triumphant return to the Marvel universe. Sam Raimi, who directed Sony’s first Spider-Man trilogy, is reportedly in talks to replace Scott Derrickson in the director’s chair for Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness. Variety first reported the news.

While Raimi is best known for his Spider-Man movies as well as the Evil Dead saga, he’s avoided the director’s chair for much of the past decade. Whether that’s because of the experience he had on 2013's Oz: The Great and Powerful, which was a flop for Disney, has never officially been stated.

In that time, though, he’s been plenty busy, producing Ash vs. Evil Dead, as well as tons of horror films like The Grudge, Don’t Breathe, and Crawl. He’s also been rumoured for a few films, like The Flash, but never been locked down.

For him to potentially return not just to the Marvel universe, but a Marvel movie that reportedly has elements of fear and horror is just beyond perfect. There probably isn’t a film fan out there who doesn’t want to see a Sam Raimi Doctor Strange movie. Or any new Sam Raimi movie, for that matter.

Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness is currently scheduled for a U.S. release on May 7, 2021.