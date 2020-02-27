Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Rumble's First Trailer Introduces A World Of Professional Kaiju Wrestling

Tentacular jumping into the ring. (Image: Paramount)

Nerds love watching gargantuan kaiju beat the snot out of each other almost as much as they love watching professional wrestlers get greased up and brawl in the ring, which makes it surprisingly as hell that a movie like Paramount’s upcoming Rumble wasn’t made years ago.

Set in a world where humans and kaiju live alongside one another in what appears to be relative harmony, Rumble tells the story of Steve (Will Arnett), an average, non-wrestling monster who teams up with trainer Winnie (BoJack Horseman’s Geraldine Viswanathan) in order to make a go at becoming a professional superstar.

Steve’s mass immediately makes him infinitely more capable of taking on fighters like the hulking Tentacular (Terry Crews) than any human could ever hope to be. But sheer size can only take Steve so far, and he’ll need Winnie’s expertise if he wants a chance at becoming a wrestling champion.

Rumble, directed by Hamish Grieve, also stars Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Ben Schwartz, Steven Smith, and Tony Danza. The film hits theatres on April 1, 2021

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles