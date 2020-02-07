Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Rewrite The Ghostbusters Ending By Devouring This Edible Stay Puft Marshmallow Man

Image: Vat19, YouTube

It’s impossible to watch the original Ghostbusters and not wonder what it would be like to take a gigantic bite out of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. Is he as delicious as he is terrifying? Until a ghost containment unit fails and unleashes demonic terrors on New York there’s no way to know for sure, but in the meantime this giant edible Marshmallow Man is the closest one can get to a taste test.

Measuring in at almost nine inches tall, this version of Stay Puft pales in comparison to the movie version that was able to crush police cruisers underfoot and scale skyscrapers. But they’re each essentially made from the same thing—including sugar, corn syrup, gelatin, corn starch, and food colouring—so flavour-wise this Marshmallow Man should taste exactly like the one the Ghostbusters faced.

You can eat this version straight out of the package, float him in a bucketful of hot chocolate and watch him slowly melt away, or recreate the Ghostbusters experience entirely by toasting Stay Puft with an unlicensed nuclear particle accelerator strapped to your back, or a small campfire, whichever you have easier access to. At $US20 ($30) this isn’t a cheap snack to pack on your next outing into the woods, but just imagine the gigantic s’more you can build with one of these.

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles