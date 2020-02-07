Rewrite The Ghostbusters Ending By Devouring This Edible Stay Puft Marshmallow Man

It’s impossible to watch the original Ghostbusters and not wonder what it would be like to take a gigantic bite out of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. Is he as delicious as he is terrifying? Until a ghost containment unit fails and unleashes demonic terrors on New York there’s no way to know for sure, but in the meantime this giant edible Marshmallow Man is the closest one can get to a taste test.

Measuring in at almost nine inches tall, this version of Stay Puft pales in comparison to the movie version that was able to crush police cruisers underfoot and scale skyscrapers. But they’re each essentially made from the same thing—including sugar, corn syrup, gelatin, corn starch, and food colouring—so flavour-wise this Marshmallow Man should taste exactly like the one the Ghostbusters faced.

You can eat this version straight out of the package, float him in a bucketful of hot chocolate and watch him slowly melt away, or recreate the Ghostbusters experience entirely by toasting Stay Puft with an unlicensed nuclear particle accelerator strapped to your back, or a small campfire, whichever you have easier access to. At $US20 ($30) this isn’t a cheap snack to pack on your next outing into the woods, but just imagine the gigantic s’more you can build with one of these.