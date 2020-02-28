Putting Huge Spikes On Your Ford F-350 Instead Of Wheels Won't Help It Plough A Field

This looks cool as hell, but it's also stupidly impractical, which you could guess just by looking at it. Still, bless you, internet people for making a Ford F-350 into this ridiculous, glorious mess.

Modifying your car is quite a cool endeavour, and over the years, many aspiring mechanics have taken cars from ordinary everyday rolling stock and transformed them into something special indeed.

And then there's... this.

YouTube channel WhistlinDiesel took a Ford F-350 pickup truck and changed out the already lifted wheels for what it optimistically calls "the next generation of wheel technology". Or possibly something out of Clive Barker's worst nightmares. Maybe they're the same thing.

The objective is to use it to plough frozen ground, for which of course we have perfectly good tractors.

You can probably guess what happens next, but it does strike me that there's at least one genuinely great use for this design.

If Sony ever got another Twisted Metal game off the ground, this would be an exceptionally fun virtual ride.

[YouTube via Geekologie]