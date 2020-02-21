Please Enjoy Part Two Of Us Reading Our Hate Mail And Drinking Liquor And Wine

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

After the resounding success of our last hate mail reading, we really felt quite encouraged. So, we again decided to really mess with our mental health, dredge up some fresh hate and read it out loud on video for your viewing pleasure. Pour yourself a drink, have a seat and enjoy.

In the interest of nothing but the fullest transparency, this video doesn’t mean Alanis King (RIP) has suddenly resurrected and returned to us. She hasn’t. We shot it about a month ago when the whole staff was in the New York City headquarters for “team-building,” “seeing Alanis off” and “eating lots of Korean barbecue.”

Which is why the beloved Jason Torchinsky also makes an appearance. Now, Jason isn’t a woman (not his fault), but that doesn’t mean Jason doesn’t also get his fair share of hate mail. People hate on Jason all the time! Mostly for his hair.

Take a watch of the video. Feel relieved that members of our braindead society still have time to feel and reach out to other fellow human beings with their thoughts, opinions and come-ons, whether or not we actually want them. (We almost never want them.)

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

