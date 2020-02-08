Perfect Visual Effects Replace An Ugly Car With An Even Uglier Tesla Cybertruck In Back To The Future

Rich white dudes have a storied history of making aesthetically-challenged vehicles that look like jigsaw puzzles of stainless steel panels as demonstrated by a Toronto-based visual effects studio who seamlessly replaced the time-travelling DeLorean in Back to the Future with a 3D replica of Musk’s Cybertruck.

There’s undoubtedly a lot of rage bubbling up at the thought of not only someone tampering with what is oft-considered a perfect scifi flick, but also someone marring it with Tesla’s Cybertruck prototype that didn’t exactly leave critics in awe of its unorthodox, angular design (despite what an army of Musks’s die-hard fans will have you believe.)

But the short clip, created by Toronto’s Fort York VFX, is executed so flawlessly that your rage will momentarily subside at what is one of the more delightful Back to the Future parodies online. A team of nine 3D modelers and digital compositors pulled off the vehicular swap so well that if you haven’t seen the original movie, you’d assume that Musk’s Cybertruck somehow existed as far back as 1985.

As Christopher Lloyd’s Doc Brown points out in the film, the Cybertruck’s stainless steel body would be ideal for flux dispersal, but we’d be somewhat hesitant of riding along during a time jump given how fragile the truck’s windows seemed to be during its unveiling. We’ll stick with an under-powered, overly heavy sports car for all of our time-travelling needs, thank you.