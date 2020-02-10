Parasite Becomes First 'Foreign Language Film' Ever To Win Oscar For Best Picture

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Parasite just dominated the Oscars by becoming the first non-English film in history to win Best Picture. And it's about bloody time.

Parasite is a South Korean black comedy that follows an impoverished family living in banjiha, a semi-basement in Seoul. The son, Ki-woo, poses as an English tutor to get a job with a wealthy family and soon the entire family swindles their way into employment in the house.

It's two hours of pure tension that is offset by its darkly humorous moments and stunning cinematography. Just when you think it can twist any further... well let's just you should get ready to strap in.

If you haven't seen it yet, you need to. Right now.

Oscars 2020: All The Winners

The 2020 Academy Awards have landed and there's some huge contenders for the biggest categories this year.

The film is co-written and directed by Bong Joon Ho and also won the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay categories at the Oscars. It was up for six awards altogether.

Bong Joon Ho has an impressive back catalogue of films, but before Parasite was perhaps best known in the west for Snowpiercer and Okja.

You can watch the trailer for Parasite below. It's currently available to buy or rent on Google Play and iTunes.

