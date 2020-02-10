Oscars 2020: All The Winners

The 2020 Academy Awards have landed and there's some huge contenders for the biggest categories this year. If you can't be bothered to watch (or re-watch) the whole thing, or just want to know if Parasite (rightly) wins Best Picture, we've got you covered.
All of the winners are bolded for your viewing pleasure.
Original Song:
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4” — Walt Disney
- “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” — Paramount
- “I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough” — Walt Disney
- “Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2” — Walt Disney
- “Stand Up,” “Harriet” — Focus Features
Original Score:
- “Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir — Warner Bros.
- “Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat — Sony Pictures Releasing
- “Marriage Story,” Randy Newman — Netflix
- “1917,” Thomas Newman — Universal/Amblin Partners
- “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams — Walt Disney
Best International Feature Film:
- “Corpus Christi,” Jan Komasa — An Aurum Film Production
- “Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov — A Pharmachem/Apolo Media/Trice Films Production
- “Les Miserables,” Ladj Ly — An SRAB Films Production
- “Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodovar — An El Primer Deseo/El Deseo Production
- “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho — A Barunson E&A Production
Makeup and Hair:
- “Bombshell” — Lionsgate
- “Joker” — Warner Bros.
- “Judy” — LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions
- “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — Walt Disney
- “1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners
Visual Effects:
- “Avengers Endgame” — Walt Disney
- “The Irishman” — Netflix
- “The Lion King” — Walt Disney
- “1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners
- “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — Walt Disney
Film Editing:
- “Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland — Walt Disney
- “The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker — Netflix
- “Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles — Fox Searchlight
- “Joker,” Jeff Groth — Warner Bros.
- “Parasite,” Jinmo Yang — Neon
Cinematography:
- “The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto — Netflix
- “Joker,” Lawrence Sher — Warner Bros.
- “The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke — A24
- “1917,” Roger Deakins — Universal/Amblin Partners
- “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson — Sony Pictures Releasing
Sound Mixing:
- “Ad Astra” — Walt Disney
- “Ford v Ferrari” — Walt Disney
- “Joker” — Warner Bros.
- “1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners
- “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing
Sound Editing:
- “Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester — Walt Disney
- “Joker,” Alan Robert Murray — Warner Bros.
- “1917,” Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate — Universal/Amblin Partners
- “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman — Sony Pictures Releasing
- “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Matthew Wood, David Acord — Walt Disney
Supporting Actress:
- Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” — Warner Bros.
- Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” — Netflix
- Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” — Fox Searchlight
- Florence Pugh, “Little Women” — Sony Pictures Releasing
- Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” — Lionsgate
>Best Documentary Short Subject:
- “In the Absence,” Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam — A Field of Vision Production
- “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone,” Carol Dysinger — A+E Networks
- “Life Overtakes Me,” Kristine Samuelson and John Haptas — Netflix
- “St. Louis Superman,” Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan — MTV Documentary Films/AJE Witness
- “Walk Run Cha-Cha,” Laura Nix — The New York Times Op-Docs
Best Documentary Feature:
- “American Factory,” Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar — Netflix
- “The Cave,” Feras Fayyad — National Geographic
- “The Edge of Democracy,” Petra Costa — Netflix
- “For Sama,” Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts — PBS Distribution/Channel 4/Frontline
- “Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov — Neon
Costume Design:
- ”The Irishman,” Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson — Netflix
- “Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo — Fox Searchlight
- “Joker,” Mark Bridges — Warner Bros.
- “Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran — Sony Pictures Releasing
- “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips — Sony Pictures Releasing
Production Design:
- “The Irishman,” Bob Shaw and Regina Graves — Netflix
- “Jojo Rabbit,” Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova — Fox Searchlight
- “1917,” Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales — Universal/Amblin Partners
- “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh — Sony Pictures Releasing
- “Parasite,” Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee — Neon
Best Live Action Short Film:
- “Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur — Travelling, les films qui voyagent
- “Nefta Football Club,” Yves Piat — A Les Valseurs Production
- “The Neighbors’ Window,” Marshall Curry — A Marshall Curry Production
- “Saria,” Bryan Buckley — A Hungry Man Inc. Production
- “A Sister,” Delphine Girard — A Versus Production
Adapted Screenplay:
- “The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian — Netflix
- “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi — Fox Searchlight
- “Joker,” Todd Phillips, Scott Silver — Warner Bros.
- “Little Women,” Greta Gerwig — Sony Pictures Releasing
- “The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten — Netflix
Original Screenplay:
- “Knives Out,” Rian Johnson — Lionsgate
- “Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach — Netflix
- “1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns — Universal/Amblin Partners
- “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino — Sony Pictures Releasing
- “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho, Jin Won Han — Neon
Animated Short:
- “Dcera,” Daria Kashcheeva — Miyu Distribution
- “Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry — Sony Pictures Releasing
- “Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan — Walt Disney
- “Memorable,” Bruno Collet — A Vivement Lundi ! Production
- “Sister,” Siqi Song — A California Institute of the Arts Production
Animated Feature:
- “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Dean DeBlois — Universal
- “I Lost My Body,” Jeremy Clapin — Netflix
- “Klaus,” Sergio Pablos — Netflix
- “Missing Link,” Chris Butler — United Artists Releasing
- “Toy Story 4,” Josh Cooley — Walt Disney
Director:
- Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” — Netflix
- Todd Phillips, “Joker” — Warner Bros.
- Sam Mendes, “1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners
- Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing
- Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” — Neon
Supporting Actor
- Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — Sony Pictures Releasing
- Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” — Netflix
- Al Pacino, “The Irishman” — Netflix
- Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” — Netflix
- Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing
Lead Actor:
- Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” — Sony Pictures Classics
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing
- Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” — Netflix
- Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” — Warner Bros.
- Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” — Netflix
Lead Actress:
- Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” — Focus Features
- Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” — Netflix
- Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” — Sony Pictures Releasing
- Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” — Lionsgate
- Renee Zellweger, “Judy” — LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions
Best Picture:
- “Ford v Ferrari” — Walt Disney
- “The Irishman” — Netflix
- “Jojo Rabbit” — Fox Searchlight
- “Joker” — Warner Bros.
- “Little Women” — Sony Pictures Releasing
- “Marriage Story” — Netflix
- “1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners
- “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing
- “Parasite” — Neon