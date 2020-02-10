Oscars 2020: All The Winners

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

The 2020 Academy Awards have landed and there's some huge contenders for the biggest categories this year. If you can't be bothered to watch (or re-watch) the whole thing, or just want to know if Parasite (rightly) wins Best Picture, we've got you covered.

All of the winners are bolded for your viewing pleasure.

Original Song:

  • “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4” — Walt Disney
  • “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” — Paramount
  • “I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough” — Walt Disney
  • “Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2” — Walt Disney
  • “Stand Up,” “Harriet” — Focus Features

Original Score:

  • “Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir — Warner Bros.
  • “Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat — Sony Pictures Releasing
  • “Marriage Story,” Randy Newman — Netflix
  • “1917,” Thomas Newman — Universal/Amblin Partners
  • “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams — Walt Disney

Best International Feature Film:

  • “Corpus Christi,” Jan Komasa — An Aurum Film Production
  • “Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov — A Pharmachem/Apolo Media/Trice Films Production
  • “Les Miserables,” Ladj Ly — An SRAB Films Production
  • “Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodovar — An El Primer Deseo/El Deseo Production
  • “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho — A Barunson E&A Production

Makeup and Hair:

  • “Bombshell” — Lionsgate
  • “Joker” — Warner Bros.
  • “Judy” — LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions
  • “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — Walt Disney
  • “1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners

Visual Effects:

  • “Avengers Endgame” — Walt Disney
  • “The Irishman” — Netflix
  • “The Lion King” — Walt Disney
  • “1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners
  • “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — Walt Disney

Film Editing:

  • “Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland — Walt Disney
  • “The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker — Netflix
  • “Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles — Fox Searchlight
  • “Joker,” Jeff Groth — Warner Bros.
  • “Parasite,” Jinmo Yang — Neon

Cinematography:

  • “The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto — Netflix
  • “Joker,” Lawrence Sher — Warner Bros.
  • “The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke — A24
  • “1917,” Roger Deakins — Universal/Amblin Partners
  • “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson — Sony Pictures Releasing

Sound Mixing:

  • “Ad Astra” — Walt Disney
  • “Ford v Ferrari” — Walt Disney
  • “Joker” — Warner Bros.
  • “1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners
  • “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing

Sound Editing:

  • “Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester — Walt Disney
  • “Joker,” Alan Robert Murray — Warner Bros.
  • “1917,” Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate — Universal/Amblin Partners
  • “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman — Sony Pictures Releasing
  • “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Matthew Wood, David Acord — Walt Disney

Supporting Actress:

  • Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” — Warner Bros.
  • Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” — Netflix
  • Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” — Fox Searchlight
  • Florence Pugh, “Little Women” — Sony Pictures Releasing
  • Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” — Lionsgate

>Best Documentary Short Subject:

  • “In the Absence,” Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam — A Field of Vision Production
  • “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone,” Carol Dysinger — A+E Networks
  • “Life Overtakes Me,” Kristine Samuelson and John Haptas — Netflix
  • “St. Louis Superman,” Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan — MTV Documentary Films/AJE Witness
  • “Walk Run Cha-Cha,” Laura Nix — The New York Times Op-Docs

Best Documentary Feature:

  • “American Factory,” Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar — Netflix
  • “The Cave,” Feras Fayyad — National Geographic
  • “The Edge of Democracy,” Petra Costa — Netflix
  • “For Sama,” Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts — PBS Distribution/Channel 4/Frontline
  • “Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov — Neon

Costume Design:

  • ”The Irishman,” Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson — Netflix
  • “Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo — Fox Searchlight
  • “Joker,” Mark Bridges — Warner Bros.
  • “Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran — Sony Pictures Releasing
  • “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips — Sony Pictures Releasing

Production Design:

  • “The Irishman,” Bob Shaw and Regina Graves — Netflix
  • “Jojo Rabbit,” Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova — Fox Searchlight
  • “1917,” Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales — Universal/Amblin Partners
  • “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh — Sony Pictures Releasing
  • “Parasite,” Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee — Neon

Best Live Action Short Film:

  • “Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur — Travelling, les films qui voyagent
  • “Nefta Football Club,” Yves Piat — A Les Valseurs Production
  • “The Neighbors’ Window,” Marshall Curry — A Marshall Curry Production
  • “Saria,” Bryan Buckley — A Hungry Man Inc. Production
  • “A Sister,” Delphine Girard — A Versus Production

Adapted Screenplay:

  • “The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian — Netflix
  • “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi — Fox Searchlight
  • “Joker,” Todd Phillips, Scott Silver — Warner Bros.
  • “Little Women,” Greta Gerwig — Sony Pictures Releasing
  • “The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten — Netflix

Original Screenplay:

  • “Knives Out,” Rian Johnson — Lionsgate
  • “Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach — Netflix
  • “1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns — Universal/Amblin Partners
  • “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino — Sony Pictures Releasing
  • “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho, Jin Won Han — Neon

Animated Short:

  • “Dcera,” Daria Kashcheeva — Miyu Distribution
  • “Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry — Sony Pictures Releasing
  • “Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan — Walt Disney
  • “Memorable,” Bruno Collet — A Vivement Lundi ! Production
  • “Sister,” Siqi Song — A California Institute of the Arts Production

Animated Feature:

  • “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Dean DeBlois — Universal
  • “I Lost My Body,” Jeremy Clapin — Netflix
  • “Klaus,” Sergio Pablos — Netflix
  • “Missing Link,” Chris Butler — United Artists Releasing
  • “Toy Story 4,” Josh Cooley — Walt Disney

Director:

  • Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” — Netflix
  • Todd Phillips, “Joker” — Warner Bros.
  • Sam Mendes, “1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners
  • Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing
  • Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” — Neon

Supporting Actor

  • Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — Sony Pictures Releasing
  • Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” — Netflix
  • Al Pacino, “The Irishman” — Netflix
  • Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” — Netflix
  • Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing

Lead Actor:

  • Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” — Sony Pictures Classics
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing
  • Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” — Netflix
  • Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” — Warner Bros.
  • Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” — Netflix

Lead Actress:

  • Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” — Focus Features
  • Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” — Netflix
  • Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” — Sony Pictures Releasing
  • Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” — Lionsgate
  • Renee Zellweger, “Judy” — LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions

Best Picture:

  • “Ford v Ferrari” — Walt Disney
  • “The Irishman” — Netflix
  • “Jojo Rabbit” — Fox Searchlight
  • “Joker” — Warner Bros.
  • “Little Women” — Sony Pictures Releasing
  • “Marriage Story” — Netflix
  • “1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners
  • “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing
  • “Parasite” — Neon

