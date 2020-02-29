Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Oil And Gas Goons Use Sexual Abuse Image To Mock Teen Activist Greta Thunberg

This is the only way we need to see Greta Thunberg. On stage. In her element. Making change. (Photo: Getty)

Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg has been the target of climate denying trolls before, but the latest example is too far even by already horrifying standards.

A decal showing a naked female resembling the 17-year-old—who, let me remind you all, is still a goddamn minor—featuring the logo of X-Site Energy Services, an Albertan oil and gas company, has been circulating among workers. Honestly, though, this image is just inappropriate and potentially violates child pornography laws no matter what.

The sticker shows two hands pulling braids—Thunberg’s signature look—on a female whose lower back is tattooed “Greta.” Immediately below that, the sticker shows the company’s logo. HuffPost reported the story on Thursday.

Who printed the decal wasn’t immediately clear. The general manager of the company, Doug Sparrow, told Edmonton City News that neither the company nor its employees created the sticker, but HuffPost reports the stickers were passed out at job sites.

Michelle Narang, an Albertan who spoke with HuffPost, disputed that account, though, saying she raised it with Sparrow who said he was aware of it and responded, “She’s not a child, she’s 17.” Which, actually that is a child, and the sticker could well be seen as a form of child pornography under Canadian law.

Thunberg has been subjected to extreme harassment and hate online from right-wing groups and individuals. The teenager only recently turned 17. The image depicting a nonconsensual lewd act on a minor is deeply disturbing and a new low for anti-environmentalist trolls.

This youth-led climate justice movement is full of young women who have become targeted by trolls and the fossil fuel industry. If you needed another reason to hate this industry, you got one.

Alberata’s oil and gas industry has been under increased pressure, which might explain this childish perverted behaviour (though that does not excuse this deranged shit). A giant oil sands mine that was in the works for nearly a decade was cancelled this past weekend after developer Teck Resources Limited pulled its application citing a changing global market. While this was a major win for the planet, locals were likely unhappy to see further proof that their major industry is slowly dying.

Meanwhile, Thunberg is dealing with the climate crisis like an adult. On Friday, she was in the streets of Bristol, UK, continuing her fight for our damn future.

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles