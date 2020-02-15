Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Oh Yeah, Betelgeuse Is Definitely Looking Weirder

Betelgeuse looking rather odd. (Image: ESO/M. Montargès et al.)

At this point, we’re all crossing our fingers that the dying star Betelgeuse will hurry up and explode already, because who doesn’t love a good show? The red giant star (visible in the constellation Orion) has been growing dimmer since late last year, leading many to speculate it could soon go supernova. Scientists operating the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope have released new images of the supergiant star—and yep, it looks weird.

Not only is Betelgeuse dimming, it seems to be changing shape.

Betelgeuse, the reddish dot in the top-left corner of Orion, is a star around 700 light-years away, with around 20 times the Sun’s mass and a radius 900 times larger. The 10-million-year-old star—that’s young by star standards—already seems to have aged into a red supergiant. Though the star varies in brightness, lately is has grown progressively dimmer and is now around 36 per cent of its usual brightness, according to an ESO press release. All red supergiant stars will end their lives in a supernova, which is when a star collapses in on itself after it has burned through all of its lighter elements and builds up a core of iron.

One team led by Miguel Montargès, astronomer at KU Leuven in Belgium, has observed the star since last December using the ESO’s Very Large Telescope, which captures the visible light that celestial objects release. Today, the ESO has released one of the images taken with the Spectro-Polarimetric High-contrast Exoplanet REsearch (SPHERE) instrument. The images reveal a star dimming and changing its shape. Here’s the star compared to what it looked like a year ago, taken by the same telescope and instrument:

Image: ESO/M. Montargès et al.

But the team doesn’t think that Betelgeuse will supernova any time soon. They hypothesize that the star is undergoing a period of activity as it pulsates and as heat travels around its surface or that it has spat out dust in our direction. This hypothesis has been supporter by another image of the star’s infrared light taken by a team from the Observatory of Paris in France.

None of these observations rule out a surprise supernova, however, and no one can say for sure when the star will burst. When it finally does, though, it will appear brighter than the Moon in the night sky and be visible even during the daytime. We’re just hoping the big kaboom is on the closer end of the 100,000-year window that astronomers have predicted for this event.

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles