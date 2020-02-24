Motorola Razr Delayed In Australia Due To Coronavirus

The new Motorola Razr, which was due on shelves today in Australia has now been delayed. The new foldable refresh of the classic phone seems to have been pushed back due to the Coronavirus, though the company's statement doesn't name it specifically.

"This situation in China is inevitably impacting the launch and highly anticipated availability of the Motorola Razr. By far most of our factories in China have reopened and are operational, albeit on a limited basis due to health quarantine restrictions, and public transportation and travel limitations. The remaining ones, located in the Hubei region, will open in line with the policies of the respective regional government where they are located," said Danny Adamopoulos, General Manager of Sales, APAC for Mature Markets, Motorola.

Motorola is yet to provide a new concrete date for the launch of the Razr in Australia, though it will be at least a month away.

"We are leveraging the full strength of our global manufacturing and distribution networks and anticipate the razr which be on shelf in Australia by mid to end of March," said Adamopoulos in an emailed statement.

Motorola is one of many phone manufacturers that have been impacted by COVID-19, widely known as coronavirus. Mobile World Congress, which would usually be running this week, was cancelled after multiple companies pulled out of the show over health concerns.

Apple was also forced to temporarily close factories in China and forecast a drop in its revenue projection for the quarter. Production of Samsung's new foldable Z Flip was also impacted as the company closed one of its factories over the weekend due to a reported illness. The factory is said to be re-opening this week.

The Motorola Razr will cost $2,699 once it hits our shores and you can read our first impressions here.

This story is updating...