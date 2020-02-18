More Set Footage From The Matrix 4 And The Suicide Squad Tease Some Major Action

Look out below! (Image: Warner Bros.)

The Batman set pictures show off some sinister-looking goons. A familiar face is making a splashy return for Supergirl’s 100th episode. Rami Malek monologues in a new No Time to Die TV spot. Plus, what’s to come on the litany of CW/DC shows as the post-Crisis era continues, and the Cybermen rise in new footage from Doctor Who’s season finale. To me, my spoilers!

A Head Full of Ghosts

Deadline reports Scott Cooper (Antlers) has replaced Osgood Perkins as director of the upcoming film adaptation of Paul Tremblay’s A Head Full of Ghosts. Magaret Qualley is now attached to play the lead.

Karn Evil 9

Deadline also has word a film adaptation of Karn Evil 9, the 29-minute long Emerson, Lake & Palmer song about an evil technocracy is currently in development at Radar Pictures. Author Daniel H. Wilson has been hired to adapt the song’s lyrics to the screen.

The Matrix 4

Neo reunites with Trinity in action packed new set footage from The Matrix 4.

The Suicide Squad

More set footage from The Suicide Squad has surfaced, including our first looks at Ratcatcher and The Polka-Dot Man.

The Batman

Meanwhile, face-painted goons run amok in new set photos from The Batman.

Some photos from the set of Matt Reeves' #TheBatman ????. pic.twitter.com/QkY6xMIkcz — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 14, 2020

No Time to Die

Rami Malek establishes himself as another twisted “reflection” of Bond in the latest TV spot for No Time to Die.

Supergirl

Chris Wood confirmed Mon-El will return for Supergirl’s 100th episode during a recent interview with TV Guide.

I was in Vancouver during the hundredth episode. And I went to the party. And that’s as much as I can say.

Meanwhile, Mr. Myxzptlk offers Supergirl a do-over in the trailer for next week’s episode, “It’s a Super Life”.

The Magicians

Alice turns down a sandwich in the synopsis for “Cello Squirrel Daffodil”, the March 5 episode of The Magicians.

Penny only wears vintage. Alice rejects a sandwich. Julia does a thing.

[Spoiler TV]

The Outsider

The Outsider reaches its “climactic showdown” in the synopsis for its season finale, “Must/Can’t”.

The group finds itself in a climactic showdown in their last-ditch effort to root out El Coco. Written by Richard Price; directed by Andrew Bernstein.

[Spoiler TV]

Avenue 5

A child is born on Avenue 5 in the synopsis for next week’s episode, “Was It Your Ears”.

As Avenue 5 celebrates the birth of a space baby, Ryan (Hugh Laurie) and Billie (Lenora Crichlow) try to identify the source of an incessant beeping, and Judd (Josh Gad) shares his latest grand idea at Karen’s (Rebecca Front) passenger-crew liaison meeting. In the nation’s capital, Rav (Nikki Amuka-Bird) appeals to the President for rescue funds but, in exchange, is faced with an ethical dilemma.

[Spoiler TV]

The Flash

Wally West returns in the synopsis for the ominously titled episode, “The Death of the Speed Force”.

WALLY WEST SPEEDS BACK INTO CENTRAL CITY – Kid Flash (guest star Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. While thrilled to see his family again, Wally confides to Barry (Grant Gustin) that he returned because he thinks there is something wrong with the speed force. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime. Brent Crowell directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi Gilbert (#614).

[Spoiler TV]

Legends of Tomorrow

An Encore interrupts Ray and Nora’s date night in the synopsis for “Mr. Parker’s Cul De Sac”, the March 4 episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

FAMILY AFFAIR – Ray (Brandon Routh) plans a date night for him and Nora (Courtney Ford), but all goes awry when an Encore shows up making the team think on their feet and create a lie to keep the Encore at bay. While trying to fool the Encore, Ava (Jes Macallan) learns what Sara (Caity Lotz) was really doing while she was away and confronts her. Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) make a deal to work together, which will benefit both of them. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) is upset when he gets negative comments about his book, so Zari (Tala Ashe) helps track down who the critic is, and Rory gets more than he bargained for. Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Ben Bray directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan (#506).

[Spoiler TV]

Black Lightning

Gravedigger comes to Freeland in the synopsis for “The Book of War: Chapter Two”, the March 3 episode of Black Lightning.

THE PIERCE FAMILY PREPARES FOR WAR – After learning that Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady) and the Markovians are coming to attack Freeland, the Pierce family prepares for war. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Oz Scott directed the episode written by Pat Charles (#315).

[Spoiler TV]

Katy Keene

Katy Keene tries to get a letter of recommendation from Gloria in the synopsis for “Song for a Winter’s Night”.

SECRETS REVEALED – With Katy (Lucy Hale) trying to get into fashion school, she knows she needs a recommendation letter, so she turns to Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) who puts her to the test in making her the ultimate dress in exchange, putting the pressure on Katy. Forced to stay inside because of the polar vortex, tensions grow high when Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and Pepper (Julia Chan) get into a fight and Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) breaks Katy’s number one rule. Meanwhile, Josie is torn about the deal Alexander’s (Lucien Laviscount) dad made her, especially after what Alexander (Camille Hyde) shows her. Zane Holtz also stars. Ryan Shiraki directed the episode written by Leo Richardson (#105). Original airdate 3/5/2020.

[Spoiler TV]

Nancy Drew

In a last-ditch effort to exonerate her father, Nancy Drew turns to black magic in the synopsis for “The Terror of Horseshoe Bay”.

COUNTDOWN – With time running out before Carson’s (Scott Wolf) evidentiary hearing, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) turns to supernatural sources in a last-ditch effort to find clues to exonerate her father. Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Katie Eastridge directed the episode written by Jen Vestuto & Melissa Marlette (#115).

[Spoiler TV]

Batwoman

Nocturna is dismissed as too “early 2000's” in the trailer for “Drink Me” next week’s episode of Batwoman.

Doctor Who

Finally, the Doctor visits the immediate aftermath of the Cyber-Wars in the trailer for “Ascension of the Cybermen”, next week’s episode of Doctor Who.