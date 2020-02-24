Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

More EV Manufacturing Slowdowns As Europe Scrambles To Ramp Up Battery Production

Photo: Audi

Battery availability has recently been a major constraint on EV production. Tesla has been frequently battery cell constrained, Mercedes delayed its EQC due to battery production, the Jaguar paused I-Pace production because of battery availability problems, and now Audi E-Tron manufacturing has temporarily stopped due to “bottlenecks in the parts supply.” The company said the issue was not China or Coronavirus related, and given all the other battery supply problems, it isn’t much of a stretch to think that is also the case here.

Either way, battery availability has frequently been a problem for EV manufacturers. Sales of many new electric vehicles have been lower than expected, which makes it odd that battery availability is still a problem. With increasingly strict emissions regulations and fines for missing targets, this could become a bigger problem in the near future.

China is still way ahead in battery production, but Bloomberg reports that the EU is moving fast to build out its capability. There are half a dozen battery plants under construction in Germany alone. The EU and national governments are spending billions of dollars to incentivise and aid battery manufacturing projects.

German Deputy Economy Minister Thomas Bareiss is afraid the country will “lose out on the centrepiece of electric cars,” if they continue to let China own battery production. However, Europe has strict environmental rules and public opposition to chemical plants and mines that make it difficult and expensive to build out the supply chain. Some materials don’t travel well, and the relatively lax regulations in other parts of the world make for less expensive production.

EV sales are expected to substantially increase in the near future, driven partly by the EU’s strict fleet emissions requirements. The demand will drive more battery manufacturing, but maybe not before we see more production slowdowns.

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles