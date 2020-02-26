Meet Burryaga Agaburry: Wookiee, Jedi, And Very Good Star Wars Boy

This is Burryaga Agaburry, a new Star Wars character coming in The High Republic. (Image: Del Ray/Lucasfilm)

Their names are legend: Therm Scissorpunch. Babu Frik. Baby Yoda. Each is a new Star Wars character we instantly fell in love with the moment we met them. And now, there’s a new member of that group: Burryaga Agaburry.

Burryaga Agaburry is the name of a Wookiee Jedi that’ll star in Light of the Jedi, the first book of the brand new High Republic Star Wars saga. It’s written by Charles Soule, who’s penned multiple incredible recent comics including the current Kylo Ren series.

In case you’re wondering, “WTF is The High Republic?” well, we covered it at length late last night. To recap though, it’s a brand new Star Wars publishing initiative telling stories set 200 years before any of the movies. It’s a time of peace and prosperity in the galaxy when a great disaster occurs and changes everything. Multiple books, comics, and more will tell separate but connected stories all set in the same time period, which is far enough away from the films to be completely open and unique, but close enough that it still feels like Star Wars.

And among those new characters, we’ll meet Burryaga Agaburry. Not much is known about Burryaga Agaburry except, well, he’s a Wookiee (the same species as our beloved Chewbacca), he’s a Jedi, and he’s got a cool lightsaber design that looks more like a straight-up sword. Soule only said the following about him at an event in Los Angeles on Monday: “He is amazing. He’s very sensitive. He’s a very, very sensitive Jedi.”

Which, honestly, is just fucking precious. Does he listen to sad music and cry? Does he not like being made fun of? Just what kind of sensitive is he? We need to know everything there is to know about Burryaga Agaburry. And, thankfully, we will. He’ll definitely be in Light of the Jedi, but—since characters from the series will appear across other stories—we’re hoping Burryaga Agaburry will end up appearing all over The High Republic.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule, starring Burryaga Agaburry, will be released August 25. You can pre-order it now.