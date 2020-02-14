Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Matt Reeves Just Shared Our First Official Look At The Batman's New Batsuit

He IS the night. (Image: Vimeo)

It’s just a “camera test,” runs for less than a minute, and was apparently filmed in a room darker than the Batcave, but we finally have an official glimpse of Robert Pattinson in his Caped Crusader costume, courtesy of The Batman director Matt Reeves.

Check it out:

Reeves recently shared a social media post announcing The Batman’s first day of filming, so here’s hoping he’ll be sharing even more tidbits as production progresses. In the meantime, what do ya think of the new suit?

The Batman is slated for release on June 25, 2021 in the U.S. An Australian release date is so far unconfirmed.

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles