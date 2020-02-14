Matt Reeves Just Shared Our First Official Look At The Batman's New Batsuit

He IS the night. (Image: Vimeo)

It’s just a “camera test,” runs for less than a minute, and was apparently filmed in a room darker than the Batcave, but we finally have an official glimpse of Robert Pattinson in his Caped Crusader costume, courtesy of The Batman director Matt Reeves.

Check it out:

Reeves recently shared a social media post announcing The Batman’s first day of filming, so here’s hoping he’ll be sharing even more tidbits as production progresses. In the meantime, what do ya think of the new suit?

The Batman is slated for release on June 25, 2021 in the U.S. An Australian release date is so far unconfirmed.