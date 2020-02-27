LG's V60 ThinQ Isn't Heading To Australia… Yet

Good news, LG's got a new dual-screen phone that appears to deal with many of the problems that hit the LG V50 ThinQ. Bad news, it's not coming to Australia yet.

LG was one of the first companies to officially pull out of Mobile World Congress 2020, where it was expected to launch the LG V60 ThinQ smartphone.

Instead, it did so overnight, unveiling its latest phone with twin 6.8 inch pOLED displays, Snapdragon 865, 5G compatibility, 8K video shooting and – becoming increasingly rare for a modern flagship smartphone – an actual headphone jack. LG has good form in onboard audio for its phones, which is important if you care about actual quality sound for your music.

The US Gizmodo team has already been hands-on with the LG V60 ThinQ, and it appears to solve many of the issues that reviewers had with the V50 ThinQ, especially around the second screen being smaller than the primary screen.

I rather liked the V50 ThinQ's ambition when I reviewed it, but I'll admit that it did feel very "version one" in terms of how it utilised a split-screen layout.

LG was quite forward in launching the LG V50 ThinQ in Australia, even making the secondary screen a standard part of the package, something that wasn't true in every international market. In some places if you wanted that second-screen goodness, you'd have to pay extra for it.

Gizmodo Australia was keen to understand if LG had similar forward-looking plans for the LG V60 ThinQ, and we reached out to LG Australia for any comment on its plans.

"At this point in time, we don’t have any news to announce about the LG V60 availability in Australia however we will share any additional updates on this going forward," an LG representative told Gizmodo Australia.

That's not an outright no, to be fair – but it's also not a sign that we'll see a repeat of 2019, where Australia was amongst the first countries in the world to see a release of LG's latest flagship phone.

The LG V60 ThinQ is slated to appear in the US in the northern hemisphere Spring – and that's as detailed as LG's announcements around it run — so if you were keen, you shouldn't have too long to wait if you were keen enough to import one.