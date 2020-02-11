Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Let The Commentary On This Stream Of Planes Landing In Storm Ciara Bless Your Monday

Gif: Big Jet TV, YouTube

Storm Ciara ravaged Britain all weekend, but its impact on air travel isn’t all just breaking trans-Atlantic records. Oh no. In fact, the commentary on a livestream of planes touching down at Heathrow has provided us with some of the most surprisingly delightful motivation you can get to start off your week.

Big Jet TV on YouTube spent six and a half hours on Sunday streaming one plane touchdown after another as pilots battled strong winds and rain. You can find the video here if you’re inclined to watch the whole entire thing, but someone has blessedly compiled some of the best moments from the broadcast, and this is something you need to hear:

The commentator is rightfully riled up as he proclaims “oh, he’s done a good job there!” and “she’s got dirty flaps!” while he watches plane after plane come in for uneasy landings. It’s unintentionally hilarious and also... shockingly motivating. If I had a charmed British man yelling “flippin’ heck!” every time I completed a difficult task, I would get so much more done in a day.

Storm Ciara pounded England with 90 mph (145 km/h) winds over the weekend, and is currently creating havoc across Europe. While these pilots in London made their dicy landings look easy, a flight from Florida coming into the nearby airport of Gatwick had to abort three landings due to rough winds, according to the Weather Channel.

As the storm moves across Europe, other airports are cancelling flights altogether. While cancelling flights is a pain, it is probably best for passengers nerves, not to mention their stomach contents.

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles