iPhone XS Plans Just Got Slashed By Telstra and Optus

Apple's iPhone XS just got a whole lot cheaper. Telstra, Optus and Vodafone all just discounted their plans and we're here for it.

While there iPhone 11 may have been the talk of the last 6 months, the iPhone XS is still a damn good phone. We liked it a lot and you can read our review here.

Telstra and Optus have both slashed iPhone XS plan prices. Optus is doing a $19.32 per month discount on 36 month plans, or a $28.98 per month discount on 24 month plans

Telstra is doing a $18 per discount on 36 month plans, or a $27 per month discount on 24 month plans.

On a 24-month plan you can get yourself a 64GB iPhone XS from $79.50 per month with 10GB data on Optus, or from $91 per month with 15GB with Telstra.

Or if you're down with committing to a 36-month term you can knock those prices down to $66 per month for 10GB data on Optus or $77.33 per month with 15GB data on Telstra.

Important note: if you leave before the end of your contract you'll forfeit your device discount for the remaining months left in your term.

