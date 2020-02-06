iPhone 12 Leak Shows Off Apple's 2020 Lineup

Today we're just seeing leaks spring all over the place when it comes to upcoming smartphones, and the iPhone 12 is next up on the list - sort of.

While not the actual device itself, the videos are 3D mock-ups of what it claims are the three iPhone 12 models, although we're expecting a series of phones to release throughout the year from the tech giant. The lineup is reported to feature 5G handsets with some big camera upgrades, and two phones that fit into the more affordable category rather than just the usual one.

The video leak shows different iPhone 12 models measuring 5.3-inches, 5.9-inches, and a 6.4-inch iPhone 12 Pro. The first two models have the same rear camera array, while the Pro version has an additional sensor. They're then shown alongside the iPhone 11 for reference.

A second video from the same account goes on to reveal the mock-up for a 6.5-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, comparing it to the iPhone 11 Pro Max. According to Mac Otakara, this iPhone model could feature a Smart Connector that we've seen on the iPad Pro, as well as being compatible with the Apple Pencil.

So we're looking at a potential four variants of the iPhone 12 as well as the mid-range SE 2, although the latter has most recently been rumoured for a 2021 release and is making a comeback with a much bigger screen. There are also reports that Apple will be bringing back Touch ID next year that will be a sole feature of the budget models, located in the power button. The devices will ditch Face ID and sport an LCD screen rather than OLED. [SlashGear]

