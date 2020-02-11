iOS 13.4: All The New Features

This week Apple released the first public developer betas for iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4 and tvOS 13.4. With them come some long-awaited features. Here's what's new.
iOS 13.4 new features
Some of the notable new features include iCloud sharing (which means you can finally share iCloud Drive files with other people), a new Mail toolbar which makes it easier to not accidentally emails and a new shortcut for Shazam if you often find yourself wanting to know what that banger on the office playlist is.
And for CarPlay fans, you'll now be able to control compatible cars from your iPhone or Apple Watch, which is pretty cool.
Here's all the new features we know about so far:
- iCloud folder sharing
- New mail toolbar
- 9 new Memoji stickers
- New call and third party navigation controls for CarPlay
- Authorisation prompt the first time an app requests Always On services
- Universal purchases across iOS, iPad OS, MacOS and tvOS
- CarKey API that allows an iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock, lock and start compatible cars
- 'Shazam It' shortcut
New iPad OS features
- iCloud folder sharing
- New mail toolbar
- 9 new Memoji stickers
- Authorisation prompt the first time an app requests Always On services
- Universal purchases across iOS, iPad OS, MacOS and tvOS
- 'Shazam It' shortcut
- New iPad keyboard shortcuts for the Photos app
- New option to remap hardware keys on iPad
New tvOS features
The only tvOS feature we know about so far is universal purchases across iOS, iPad OS, MacOS and tvOS. This means purchases can now be sold and discounted as bundle and allows for cross platform availability.
Who can get the latest iOS 13.4 updates?
Anyone who has the previous iOS 13 or iPad 13 operating systems can get the latest patches. This means anyone with an iPhone 6S or later, as well as select iPad and iPod Touch devices. Here's the full list.
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPod touch (7th generation)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro
- 11-inch iPad Pro
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad mini 4
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad Air 2
How do I update to iOS 13.4?
You can do this through an over the air update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.