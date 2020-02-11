iOS 13.4: All The New Features

This week Apple released the first public developer betas for iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4 and tvOS 13.4. With them come some long-awaited features. Here's what's new.

iOS 13.4 new features

Some of the notable new features include iCloud sharing (which means you can finally share iCloud Drive files with other people), a new Mail toolbar which makes it easier to not accidentally emails and a new shortcut for Shazam if you often find yourself wanting to know what that banger on the office playlist is.

And for CarPlay fans, you'll now be able to control compatible cars from your iPhone or Apple Watch, which is pretty cool.

Here's all the new features we know about so far:

iCloud folder sharing

New mail toolbar

9 new Memoji stickers

New call and third party navigation controls for CarPlay

Authorisation prompt the first time an app requests Always On services

Universal purchases across iOS, iPad OS, MacOS and tvOS

CarKey API that allows an iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock, lock and start compatible cars

'Shazam It' shortcut

New iPad OS features

iCloud folder sharing

New mail toolbar

9 new Memoji stickers

Authorisation prompt the first time an app requests Always On services

Universal purchases across iOS, iPad OS, MacOS and tvOS

'Shazam It' shortcut

New iPad keyboard shortcuts for the Photos app

New option to remap hardware keys on iPad

New tvOS features

The only tvOS feature we know about so far is universal purchases across iOS, iPad OS, MacOS and tvOS. This means purchases can now be sold and discounted as bundle and allows for cross platform availability.

Who can get the latest iOS 13.4 updates?

Anyone who has the previous iOS 13 or iPad 13 operating systems can get the latest patches. This means anyone with an iPhone 6S or later, as well as select iPad and iPod Touch devices. Here's the full list.

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPod touch (7th generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro

11-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

How do I update to iOS 13.4?

You can do this through an over the air update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.