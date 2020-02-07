Instagram's Made It Easier To Ditch Those Accounts You Don't Know Why You Follow

Photo: Dennis Charlet, Getty

Cleaning up your feed just became a little less daunting thanks to a new Instagram update that singles out accounts you forgot you ever followed in the first place.

As part of its new Categories feature, Instagram can now sort the accounts a user follows based on which ones they’ve interacted with the least in the last 90 days. So no need to suss out those half-remembered sympathy follows anymore. You can check out the feature in your Instagram profile under “Following.” It appears alongside another recently added category, “Most Shown in Feed,” for when you have the opposite problem and need to manage accounts that seem to constantly blow up your feed and Stories.

The Facebook-owned company announced this latest update in a Twitter post Thursday as part of an initiative to “make it easier to manage the accounts you follow on Instagram so that they best represent your current connections and interests,” an Instagram spokesperson told TechCrunch.

“Instagram is really about bringing you closer to the people and things you care about – but we know that over time, your interests and relationships can evolve and change,” the spokesperson continued.

OK, OK, so the trials and tribulations of a woefully overcrowded feed and/or follow list are nothing short of an object lesson in first-world problems. None the less, I’ll gladly accept another tool to cull social media noise.