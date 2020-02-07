Instagram's Made It Easier To Ditch Those Accounts You Don't Know Why You Follow

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cleaning up your feed just became a little less daunting thanks to a new Instagram update that singles out accounts you forgot you ever followed in the first place.

As part of its new Categories feature, Instagram can now sort the accounts a user follows based on which ones they’ve interacted with the least in the last 90 days. So no need to suss out those half-remembered sympathy follows anymore. You can check out the feature in your Instagram profile under “Following.” It appears alongside another recently added category, “Most Shown in Feed,” for when you have the opposite problem and need to manage accounts that seem to constantly blow up your feed and Stories.

The Facebook-owned company announced this latest update in a Twitter post Thursday as part of an initiative to “make it easier to manage the accounts you follow on Instagram so that they best represent your current connections and interests,” an Instagram spokesperson told TechCrunch.

“Instagram is really about bringing you closer to the people and things you care about – but we know that over time, your interests and relationships can evolve and change,” the spokesperson continued.

OK, OK, so the trials and tribulations of a woefully overcrowded feed and/or follow list are nothing short of an object lesson in first-world problems. None the less, I’ll gladly accept another tool to cull social media noise. 

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

