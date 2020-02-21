Independence Day 3? Roland Emmerich Has Had Serious Thoughts About Making It

Earth’s cities could be ready to go round 3 against them thar aliens. (Image: 20th Century Studios)

Jurassic World 3 adds another mysterious castmember. Beth Schwartz clarifies the current state of the Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff. Doctor Who teases the beginning of the end. Plus, somehow there’s still more Brahms: The Boy II footage to show off, what’s to come on The Magicians, and a new look at the next Legends of Tomorrow. Spoilers now!

Independence Day 3

During a recent interview with Cinema Blend, Roland Emmerich revealed he’s researched an idea for a third Independence Day movie.

I have an idea for Independence Day 3, which I actually researched, and was actually only done to do the next one. And the next one is a kind of cool idea, and I would like to do that.

Jurassic World 3

Deadline reports Dichen Lachman (Altered Carbon, Dollhouse) has joined the cast of Jurassic World 3 in a currently undisclosed role.

Beast

Deadline also has word Morena Baccarin has secured the lead role in Beast, a survival-thriller from director Espen Sandberg described as “the hard-hitting tale of a woman who survives a plane crash and is stranded on a seemingly deserted island in the South Pacific. She must fight to get back to her children, face her inner demons and a real threat of unimaginable proportions.”

The Undertaker’s Wife

Shannyn Sossamon will star alongside John Brotherton, Linc Hand and Ashley Fink in The Undertaker’s Wife, a supernatural horror film about a family moving into “a historic funeral home in the Deep South.” Naturally, it’s haunted. [Deadline]

The Call

Screen Daily reports Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell are also set to headline The Call, a new horror film from director Timothy Woodward, Jr. concerning a recently deceased witch who has a working telephone installed inside her casket. When “a group of friends” decide to give her a ring, they’re horrified when “someone on the other end picks up.”

Bloodshot

Brahms: The Boy II

A game of croquet turns deadly in a new clip from Brahms: The Boy II.

Green Arrow and the Canaries

According to Beth Schwartz on Twitter, the CW has yet to pick up Green Arrow and the Canaries.

Not sure how I could be more clear... it is NOT picked up yet. https://t.co/T4YaesNc4P — Beth Schwartz (@SchwartzApprovd) February 19, 2020

The Witcher

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Good news—TV Guide confirms Nickelodeon has renewed its Are You Afraid of the Dark? reboot for a second season.

Doctor Who

Spoiler TV has a brief synopsis for “The Timeless Children,” the season twelve finale of Doctor Who.

The Cybermen attack, and for the Doctor nothing will ever be the same.

Vagrant Queen

A new poster reveals Syfy’s Vagrant Queen premieres March 28.

Legends of Tomorrow

