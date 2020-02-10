In This Video, A Group Of Visual Effects Artists React To The Effects Work Of Avengers: Endgame

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Thanos at war. (Image: Marvel Studios)

Avengers: Endgame was notable for a lot of reasons. Not only was it the climax to ten years of film, but it was also a massive milestone in big-budget VFX work. The sheer scale and polish of these effects is extremely notable. Which makes it a lot of fun when some experts get into a room to talk about it.

In the newest episode of the long-running “VFX Artists React” series of videos by Corridor Crew on YouTube, the core members of the team are joined by Matt Aitken, a Weta Digital VFX Supervisor who worked on Endgame, and together the three of them break down some of the film’s biggest effects moments. They point out Easter Eggs, discuss how shots were composed and created, and don’t shy away from roasting the stuff that doesn’t look quite up to the rest of the film’s standard.

I always enjoy checking out these videos, because seeing a group of experts sit down and discuss their craft is just an extremely compelling thing. Lots of information comes out this way that might not otherwise, and it’s clear how complex and difficult—and exciting!—this work can be. Also, there are a lot of explosions to look at, which is always fun.

Avengers: Endgame is available for streaming and purchase now, and you can watch a lot more “VFX Artists React” on the Corridor Crew YouTube channel. 

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

