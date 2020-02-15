In This Star Trek: Picard Teaser, What Rhymes With 'Panache?' Easy, It's Eyepatch

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

“Ta da!” (Image: CBS All Access, Nación Trek)

No, they’re not taking a side quest in the Holodeck. They’re on an important mission—in style.

The teaser for Star Trek: Picard’s next episode, “Stardust City Rag,” puts the captain and his cohorts in some fashionable threads as part of a vital rescue mission, and they’ve got a fantastic companion along for the ride. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) has spent the past couple of episodes building a crew for his mission to help Soji Asha (Isa Biones), the android twin sister of Dahj who’s working for the Romulans on a defunct Borg cube.

But there’s still one more person Picard needs to find: Bruce Maddox. As the episode summary explains, “The La Sirena crew begin an unpredictable and lively expedition on Freecloud to search for Bruce Maddox. When they learn Maddox has found himself in a precarious situation, a familiar face offers her assistance.”

Freecloud kind of looks like Coruscant-meets-Blade Runner, so Picard needs to blend in with a stylish, hmm, eyepatch? OK. You do you, Jean-Luc. It’s definitely a “fish out of water” situation for the classy former Starfleet officer but he won’t be alone. The episode also sees Jeri Ryan guest-starring as Seven of Nine, along with her dual giganto blasters.

Star Trek: Picard is currently in the middle of its debut season, which airs on Amazon Prime Video. It’s already been renewed for season two.

