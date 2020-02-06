In Spiral's First Trailer, Chris Rock And His Fellow Cops Are Running Scared

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Detective Zeke Banks realising what he’s going to have to do to escape. (Image: Lionsgate Films)

In most horror movies, the police who are meant to be out there protecting people from the likes of serial killers are usually too witless to recognise the danger people are in when they’re actually in a position to do something about it. By the time they piece together enough clues to be helpful, it’s too late. In director Darren Lynn Bousman’s Saw spinoff Spiral, though, things are going to be different.

Set in the same world as the original Saw movies, Spiral tells the story of detective Zeke Banks (Chris Rock) and his partner William Schenk (The Handmaid’s Tale’s Max Minghella) as they begin investigating a string of grisly murders committed by someone who’s specifically targeting police officers. The deeper the detectives get into the mystery of who’s murdering their colleagues, it becomes clear that the killer’s styled themselves after the original Jigsaw killer, meaning that their horrific actions are all likely motivated out of a sick desire to enact some sort of justice.

Disturbing as the trailer is, Lionsgate also dropped a gorgeous poster to go along with the film.

Spiral also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Riverdale’s Marisol Nichols. The film hits Australian theatres on May 14.

