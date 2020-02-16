Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

In Quibi's The Stranger, Dane DeHaan Is A Terrifying Killer

Quibi, Quibi, you odd beast. High production quality, tiny episodes. A new format for television, or a bizarre experiment? I honestly have no idea. But I do know that some of the shows coming out for it are a little intriguing.

Like The Stranger, which has strong American Psycho vibes and slasher energy. Starring Maika Monroe (Honey Boy) and Dane DeHaan (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets), it’s very much a story of an Uber pickup gone terribly wrong. Turns out, DeHaan’s character is a serial killer, and now he’s unleashing his creepiest gazes and worst threats at Monroe’s character. From director Veena Sud (The Lie), this could be a trashy slasher with a stereotypical plot and progression, or it could grow into something more compelling.

Either way, DeHaan plays a compelling creep. I’d check out at least ten minutes of this just to see him mug for the camera for a while. The Stranger comes to Quibi in April.

Editor's Note: Quibi does not have a set launch in Australia just yet.

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

