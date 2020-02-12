Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Re-Watch Samsung's Galaxy S20 And Z Flip Launch Right Here.

samsung galaxy s20 z flip launch unpacked how to watchImage: Getty

Samsung live streamed its Galaxy S20 and Z Flip launch early this morning and boy was there a lot on show. Don't worry if you didn't catch it as early as we did, you can re-watch it all right here.

If you want to watch it all for yourself, here's the video:

We also have all of the Australian pricing, specs and release date details over in our round up.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Phones: Australian Price, Specs, Release Date

The first Samsung Unpacked for 2020 is now in the bag. With it comes the new Samsung Galaxy S20 range which has three phones (and a lot of variants) - the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra. Thanks to yet another leaky boat, we weren't surprised by the specs, but now they're all shiny and official. We have all the details right here for you, including when you can get them in Australia and how much they cost.

Read more

Keep your eye on Gizmodo today for all the Samsung news and pricing plans!

Samsung Galaxy S20: All The Leaks And Rumours So Far

It's only been months since Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 devices were released but the rumour mill has begun firing up over the next major flagship — the Galaxy S20 series — due for release early this year.

Read more

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles