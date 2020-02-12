Re-Watch Samsung's Galaxy S20 And Z Flip Launch Right Here.

Image: Getty

Samsung live streamed its Galaxy S20 and Z Flip launch early this morning and boy was there a lot on show. Don't worry if you didn't catch it as early as we did, you can re-watch it all right here.

If you want to watch it all for yourself, here's the video:

We also have all of the Australian pricing, specs and release date details over in our round up.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Phones: Australian Price, Specs, Release Date The first Samsung Unpacked for 2020 is now in the bag. With it comes the new Samsung Galaxy S20 range which has three phones (and a lot of variants) - the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra. Thanks to yet another leaky boat, we weren't surprised by the specs, but now they're all shiny and official. We have all the details right here for you, including when you can get them in Australia and how much they cost. Read more

