Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

How ILM And Epic Games Created Virtual Sets For The Mandalorian's First Season

A diagram of the composition of a hybrid digital/physical shot. (Image: Lucasfilm)

VFX and filming are generally two separate parts of the complex process of making a television show or film. You film the live-action stuff, then you send it to have the experts add the visual effects in. Well, what if you want to do both at the same time—stream in high-quality backdrops onto a set to allow players to play against their actual digital surroundings? Maybe try using a game engine.

That’s the solution Lucasfilm came up with for The Mandalorian, anyway, which features a purportedly groundbreaking collaboration between Industrial Lights and Magic on the one hand and Epic Games on the other to produce real-time digital sets using a semicircular LED video wall and Epic’s Unreal Engine. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of Lucasfilm using video game technology to help innovate in digital filmmaking, but a new video released by ILMVFX gives us the most detailed view yet at how the process works.

It’s neat stuff. By rendering settings in the Unreal Engine and then streaming it to these massive LED video walls, these VFX teams create backdrops in front of which live sets can be put together, allowing the actors to act in the actual environment viewers are going to see on screen. This also limits the amount of time needed for after-the-fact VFX and allows for a more director-driven approach, as directorial choices aren’t limited by the need to edit in VFX later on. Instead, the two arts can adapt to each other in a live setting.

So if you’re wondering why The Mandalorian is so visually engrossing, despite so heavily featuring digital effects, here’s part of the reason. The show returns for a second season this spring.

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles