Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Here's The Street Car Glickenhaus Needs To Build To Race At Le Mans

Image: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

They’re really going for it, aren’t they? The Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus team has stepped up with a commitment to run in the World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class as a manufacturer. Today the team unveiled the street car version of its race car.

Apparently the race car is already hitting the wind tunnel and will hit the test track this September. The small American team will be racing heads up against Toyota, Aston Martin, Peugeot, and a few other as-yet-unnamed entries. The street car and the race car look pretty damn similar.

Obviously this is just a rendering of what Glickenhaus wants the street version of its car to look like. That is to say it looks pretty much like the race car without some white stripes. The street car also goes without the racer’s roof mounted scoop, canards, and wheel arch vents.

The street version of the race car will allegedly feature a 2425 pound (1,099 kg) curb weight with shove from an in-house developed 840 horsepower 3.0-litre V6 of unknown origins.

Last time I speculated about which manufacturer the engine might have come from, Jim himself laid the smack down in the comments, so we’ll just have to wait and see what the full specs are.

If you want one of these, it’ll cost you. Between twenty and thirty examples will be built for the street at a cost of two cool millions. The race cars, however, will be sold at about $US1 ($1.5) million. SCG will be fielding its own team, but is willing to sell chassis and engines to privateers as well.

It’s just a rendering for now, but once this bad boy hits the race track this fall, don’t expect the street version to be too far behind.

The team hopes to be the first American entry to win at Le Mans since Ford’s last win in the late 1960s. “We will be standing in the rain at Le Mans, watching a car we created blur past. It will be a proud day for us and America,” Glickenhaus said in a statement.

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles