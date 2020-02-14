Here's The Street Car Glickenhaus Needs To Build To Race At Le Mans

Image: Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus

They’re really going for it, aren’t they? The Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus team has stepped up with a commitment to run in the World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class as a manufacturer. Today the team unveiled the street car version of its race car.

Apparently the race car is already hitting the wind tunnel and will hit the test track this September. The small American team will be racing heads up against Toyota, Aston Martin, Peugeot, and a few other as-yet-unnamed entries. The street car and the race car look pretty damn similar.

Obviously this is just a rendering of what Glickenhaus wants the street version of its car to look like. That is to say it looks pretty much like the race car without some white stripes. The street car also goes without the racer’s roof mounted scoop, canards, and wheel arch vents.

The street version of the race car will allegedly feature a 2425 pound (1,099 kg) curb weight with shove from an in-house developed 840 horsepower 3.0-litre V6 of unknown origins.

Last time I speculated about which manufacturer the engine might have come from, Jim himself laid the smack down in the comments, so we’ll just have to wait and see what the full specs are.

If you want one of these, it’ll cost you. Between twenty and thirty examples will be built for the street at a cost of two cool millions. The race cars, however, will be sold at about $US1 ($1.5) million. SCG will be fielding its own team, but is willing to sell chassis and engines to privateers as well.

It’s just a rendering for now, but once this bad boy hits the race track this fall, don’t expect the street version to be too far behind.

The team hopes to be the first American entry to win at Le Mans since Ford’s last win in the late 1960s. “We will be standing in the rain at Le Mans, watching a car we created blur past. It will be a proud day for us and America,” Glickenhaus said in a statement.