Harley Quinn Gets A Suitably Fantabulous New Figure, And More Of The Coolest Toys Of The Week

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, Gizmodo's regular round up of all things toy on the internet. This week: Harley Quinn skates into Hot Toys, fans can celebrate Alien’s 40th anniversary with some new toys, and Hasbro brings back a classic Kenner toy for The Mandalorian. Check it out!

Hot Toys Birds of Prey Harley Quinn Sixth-Scale Figure

A new comic book movie inevitably means new Hot Toys figures, and Birds of Prey is no exception—well, except for the fact Hot Toys is kicking off not with one of the titular Birds, but the titular Harley Quinn, the chaotic force responsible for uniting the team in DC’s latest movie. Based on her look from the film’s climax, the 1:6 scale figure comes with Harley’s mallet to clobber bad guys, multiple hands (including a suitably Harley-esque cute peace sign), a head with articulated pigtails, and of course, some roller skates for Harley to scoot around in. You won’t be taking this Harley figure to an opening weekend screening, however; she’s due to begin shipping in May 2021. [Hot Toys]

Hasbro Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Imperial Troop Transport Vehicle

What do you do if you’re a toy company making collectibles from a massive blockbuster film and you run out of vehicles to miniaturise and sell to kids? If you’re Kenner, rolling in the dough from the original Star Wars, you invent new ones not actually seen on-screen, including the Imperial Troop Transport that Hasbro is reviving this autumn for $140.

The transport has popped up in Star Wars spin-offs, including Star Wars Rebels and more recently, The Mandalorian, reviving interest in one of the Empire’s most utilitarian vehicles. The latest version includes loads more detailing, like opening doors, fold-down seating, blaster storage, a removable roof, and a wonderful grimy paint job. Just remember to store your least-liked Star Wars figures on the outside, they’ll be the first to go.

NECA Alien 40th Anniversary Collection Ripley Figure

Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley was a strong female lead long before movie studios realised that audiences actually wanted strong female leads. Ahead of a broader Toy Fair 2020 reveal, NECA Toys has released images of its updated seven-inch Alien 40th Anniversary Collection Ripley figure, which now comes with some excellent accessories including a motion detector, a cat carrier, and a newly sculpted Jonesy—not the most crucial member of the USCSS Nostromo’s crew, but definitely the cutest.

Super7 x RoboCop Ed-209 and Mr. Kinney ReAction Figure Set

The award for this week’s goriest figure goes to Super7, which is introducing two new RoboCop characters to its ReAction figure line. Murphy’s nemesis, the terrifyingly over-armed ED-209, joins Mr. Kinney, the nearly nameless suit who was unfortunately dragged into a boardroom demonstration with the robot leading to his demise. Super7 has painstakingly recreated the wounds inflicted on Mr. Kinney, which apparently include a giant gaping hole in his stomach. The figures will be available as a two-pack when released next Tuesday. That look on Mr. Kinney’s face just about sums up our reaction to this set as well.

Mezco One:12 Thanos

Not to be confused with the Thanos of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mezco’s latest addition to the the One:12 line is a gloriously thicc take on the Mad Titan inspired by his comic book appearances in the Infinity Gauntlet saga. Clocking in at over 8" tall (and seemingly just as wide at his apex), Thanos’ bulky form is rendered even bulkier by grandiose armour, including an alternate hand that lets you give him the full Infinity Gauntlet—which itself has an alternate piece to allow Thanos to either clench the gauntlet’s fist closed or clutch an included Cosmic Cube.

As well as other alternate, un-gauntleted hands, Thanos comes with two bonus headsculpts—a grimace and toothy snarl to go with his sinister smile—as well as a fun final feature: the Infinity Gauntlet itself lights up! Unlike snapping away half the universe, this figure won’t cost you everything—just around $230, when he launches between August and October this year. [BigBadToyStore]

Cubicall Bill & Ted’s Excellent Phone Booth

Apparently phone booths aren’t just something London keeps around for tourists and Time Lords. A company called Cubicall still makes them for offices, giving employees a quiet place to make calls, or gently sob. To help promote their tiny boxes the company has created an officially licensed replica of the time-travelling phone booth featured in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

On top you’ll find the exposed umbrella antenna, and inside there’s even a replica payphone that’s been upgraded so that it can either be used with a landline or with VOIP services. With another sequel en route there’s going to be a lot of demand for Bill & Ted merchandise, but with an $US8,495 ($12,727) price tag (plus the cost of shipping a 270kg phone booth) this is a collectible for die hard fans only.

Prime 1 Studio 1/15th-Scale Jurassic World Mosasaurus Statue

Aside from the Loch Ness monster, the dinosaurs that spent most of their lives underwater have had a hard time drawing as big a fan base as the T.rex, or the other behemoths that roamed the Earth. But Jurassic World finally gave them the spotlight they deserved, with a monstrous Mosasaurus bringing us one of the film’s most satisfying climactic moments. Prime 1 Studio has immortalised the beast with a 1/15th-scale statue of the creature leaping out of the water, standing an impressive 26 inches tall.

The details and paint work are immaculate, which is why the statue will set you back $US1,600 ($2,397). You can also opt for the Exclusive Edition which, for an extra $75, includes a tiny great white shark you can perch inside the Mosasaurus’ mouth.