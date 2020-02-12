Gugu Mbatha-Raw Is Joining The MCU In Disney+ Series Loki

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, appearing here on The Morning Show, is joining Loki’s show. (Photo: Apple)

Even if the Disney+ show Loki was just Tom Hiddleston talking for eight hours, fans probably would have loved it anyway. But it’s obviously going to be way more than that. The cast continues to grow and its latest addition might be the best one yet.

Variety reports that Gugu Mbatha-Raw is joining the Marvel streaming show in an unspecified role. Mbatha-Raw was most recently seen on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, but also provided the voice of Seladon in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, played Tish Jones on Doctor Who, and appeared in Jupiter Ascending as well as A Wrinkle In Time and The Cloverfield Paradox. So she is no stranger to sci-fi and fantasy. Plus, she previously played a superhero in 2019's Fast Colour, which we recently named one of the best superhero films of the past decade.

She joins Hiddleston, of course, as well as Owen Wilson, whose character also remains a mystery. The show is expected to follow Loki’s adventures in an alternate Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline where he escaped with the Tesseract after events of The Avengers, as seen in Avengers Endgame. It’ll be on Disney+ next year.