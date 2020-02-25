Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Greg Berlanti Wants Chris Evans In His Little Shop Of Horrors

Chris Evans at an LA Avengers: Endgame press event. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty)

Honestly, who wouldn’t?

According to the Hollywood Reporter, if Warner Bros. has its way, Chris Evans is set to join the cast of its upcoming cinematic adaptation of Little Shop of Horrors, the cult classic film turned musical telling the story of a unique, sentient plant that develops a taste for human flesh. The studio’s said to be looking at Evans to play the role of dentist Orin Scrivello, florist Audrey Fulquard’s no-good boyfriend who was portrayed by Steve Martin in Frank Oz’s 1986 adaptation of the musical based on the original movie.

If Evans were to sign onto the film as Orin, it’d fit with the actor’s recent pivot to playing douchebags meant to charm theatergoers in projects like Knives Out (though we can’t forget his turn as Lucas Lee in 2010's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World). While Evans would certainly nail the role, whether the public’s ready to see him sing and dance while describing how much he loves torturing animals is anyone’s guess.

Pose’s Billy Porter has already officially signed on to play Audrey II while Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson are in negotiations for Seymour and Audrey respectively.

 

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

