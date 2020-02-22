Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Freud's First Trailer Blends Psychoanalysis With The Occult

Fleur Salomé witnessing something terrifying. (Image: Netflix)

In Netflix’s upcoming series Freud, Sigmund Freud isn’t yet the infamous father of psychoanalysis, but rather a young man struggling to find a place in the world for his nascent radical theories about the inner workings of the human mind. Freud’s first trailer introduces us to the young Sigmund (Robert Finster) just as he’s begun a pursuit for a different kind of knowledge.

Somewhere in Vienna, there’s a serial killer on the loose, and Freud’s half of the only team quipped to stop the monster. Though the real Freud would only entertain the idea of the occult being worthy of serious study much later in his career, Freud’s take on the man partners with psychic medium Fleur Salomé (Ella Rumpf) in his investigation as it draws him deeper into the shadowy elements of 19th century Vienna society.

It’s difficult to tell from Freud’s trailer just how much the series is actually going to skew supernatural, as opposed to explaining its fantastical elements as being reflective of certain characters’ strained psyches. From the looks of things, though, the show’s going to live up to its namesake in terms of really laying it on thick with the aggressive sexual overtones.

Freud hits Netflix March 23.

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles