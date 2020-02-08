Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Facebook's Twitter Account Just Got Hijacked (For Like 2 Seconds)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about the new Facebook News feature at the Paley Centre For Media on October 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty)

Facebook’s twitter account was temporarily taken over by a group of hackers long believed to be Saudi teenagers.

Hacking crew OurMine, which only last month hijacked the accounts of 15 NFL football teams, and has previously taken over Mark Zuckerberg’s Pinterest and Twitter accounts, appears to have momentarily seized control of @Facebook and @Messenger on Twitter, both of which are verified Facebook-owned accounts.

As with the NFL accounts, the hackers—whose methods are relatively unsophisticated—appear to have seized control of @Facebook through Khoros, a third-party social media platform primarily used by digital marking and public relations firms. (Facebook’s social media manager appears to normally use Twitter’s web app to control the account.)

The tweets declaring OurMine’s take over seemed to disappear within a couple of minutes.

OurMine is also known for having taken over the accounts of several news organisations, including CNN and the New York Times, as well as various Silicon Valley CEOs, such as Google’s Sundar Pichai and even Twitter’s own Jack Dorsey.

For the record, enabling two-factor authentication (Settings > Account > Security) and disabling access from any third-party apps (Settings > Account > Apps and sessions) on Twitter is a surefire way to OurMine-proof your account.

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles