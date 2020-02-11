Doctor Who's Graham Sees Dead People In The Preview For Next Week's Mary Shelley Episode

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

The Doctor, a person who does not believe in ghosts. (Image: BBC)

Despite the fact that Doctor Who has faced off against evil alien garbage cans, men made of metal, and living sheets of skin, in the new promo for the next episode, the 13th Doctor is still resolute in her belief that ghosts simply do not exist. But while the Doctor might not believe in spirits, they certainly believe in her.

“The Haunting of Villa Diodati” finds the Doctor and her companions by Lake Geneva in 1816 just in time to cross paths with the likes of Lord Byron and Mary Shelley who’re making their way across Europe on a grand tour that involved at least one stop on a spooky night to rest and tell one another terrifying ghost stories.

Of course, the famed couples’ penchant for regaling one another with tales meant to horrify is what led to Mary conceiving the idea for Frankenstein, but in Doctor Who’s telling of the past, the inspiration for the otherworldly story came from the supernatural phenomena they witnessed during their journey—phenomena that the Doctor refuses to believe involves ghosts.

Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall told Radio Times, “Maxine Alderton, who’s written that episode, is an absolute Mary Shelley and Byron… not a buff, she’s an expert. She studied them, she loves them, she knew all about them, she came with a great idea.”

“The Haunting of Villa Diodati,” the last episode before the 2-part Cybermen and Timeless Children-filled finale, premieres February 17.

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

