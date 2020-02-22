Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

DC Universe's Harley Quinn Series Is Coming Back For Season 2 Very Soon

Harley Quinn stepping out on the town. (Image: DC Universe)

Between the first season of DC Universe’s animated Harley Quinn series and her appearance in Birds of Prey, Harleen Quinzel’s been having quite the year in the spotlight, and Warner Bros. has a plan to keep the momentum going.

Though the first season of Harley Quinn is only coming to a close literally today, DC Universe has announced that a 13-episode second season will begin streaming on April 3, according to Decider. The series’ first season saw Harley breaking up with and beating the crap out of the Joker, before setting off on a mission to form a dangerous criminal crew of her own in hopes of gaining membership to the exclusive Legion of Doom. We quite enjoyed it.

Where Birds of Prey focused a bit more on Harley’s antiheroic tendencies, Harley Quinn toed the line between her straight-up psychopathic villainy and the parts of her that simply want the public recognition and respect she deserves from her fellow Gothamites. Harley Quinn’s first season solidly established its titular character as a force to be reckoned with who’s going to be a pain in everyone’s arse for the foreseeable future, and so it isn’t surprising that DC Universe’s already raring to continue the series.

Just what’s in store for Harley next, though, is a mystery until Harley Quinn—starring Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Jason Alexander, Diedrich Bader, Ron Funches, Tony Hale, J. B. Smoove, and Alan Tudyk—returns on April 3.

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles