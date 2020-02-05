Chrome 80: All The New Features, Bug Fixes And Cookie Changes

Image: Supplied

Chrome 80 has been released on the stable version of the browser across Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, iOS and Android. With it comes a slew of updates, bug fixes and changes to how cookies work - like breaking the internet a little bit.

Here's everything you need to know.

Chrome 80 Cross Site Tracking Cookies

The biggest change to Chrome is the prevention of across-site tracking. These cookies basically manage user sessions and can also be used to track users across sites if they aren't given SameSite attribution - this is when the browser can only access the cookies if the URl matches that in the address bar, or if a site utilises "safe HTTP methods."

The problem is that they have has significant security vulnerabilities that can be exploited to grab user accounts or steal money digitally.

As a result, Chrome is now cracking down on this by offering "a new secure-by-default cookie classification system." Developers will need to actually set up SameSite variables for their cookies. If they don't, the cookies will be set to secure by default, which is a big issue and could cause breakages for sites that utilise cross-site tracking such as online retailers/

Developers still have a little time to get on board, though. Google has said that the new cookie crackdown won't be released until later in the month as a gradual roll out.

Chrome 80 Auto Upgrading Mixed Content

While we're on the subject of security and privacy, Chrome 80 will also auto upgrade mixed content (HTTP content on HTTPS sites) by changing the URL to HTTPS, as opposed to blocking the content altogether.

This will only impact audio and video content - mixed images will still load but the omnibox will marl the site as 'note secure'. Developers can avoid this warning by using the 'upgrade-insecure-request's or 'block-all-mixed-content' Content Security Policy directives.

Last year the Chromium blog explained why encouraging developers to move to HTTPS sites is important for security:

"For example, an attacker could tamper with a mixed image of a stock chart to mislead investors, or inject a tracking cookie into a mixed resource load. Loading mixed content also leads to a confusing browser security UX, where the page is presented as neither secure nor insecure but somewhere in between."

Other Chrome 80 updates for users

Chrome 80 also brings some other changes, such as:

Quieter notifications

Support for SVG images as favicons

Contact Picker API

Content indexing API

Chrome 80 updates for developers

And here's whats new for devs:

Support for let and class redeclarations in the Console

Improved WebAssembly debugging

Network panel updates

Highlight the selected network request in the OverviewURL and path columns in the Network panel

Updated User-Agent strings

Audits panel update - new configuration UI

Coverage tab updates - per-function or per-block coverage modes and Coverage must now be initiated by a page reload

You can grab more details from here.

Chrome 80 Security Vulnerability Fixes

56 security vulnerabilities submitted by external researchers were also fixed in Chrome 80:

How to upgrade to Chrome 80

You can upgrade now on desktop by going to Settings - Help - About Google Chrome. It will automatically scan for updates and install if its ready. If you're using Android or an iOS you can get the update via the app store.