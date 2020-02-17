Every Jetstar Flight Cancelled Due To The Strikes

Image: Getty Images

Jetstar has announced another spate of flight cancellations for this Wednesday in response to a workers strike. Here are all the Jetstar flights that will be disrupted.

On Wednesday, February 19, Jetstar will be cancelling 48 scheduled flights due to a 24-hour ground workers strike covering baggage handler workers and plane technicians.

The Transport Workers Union (TWU), the union behind the strike, alleges Jetstar workers are the lowest paid in the airport and it's only going to get worse.

"All new employees will be paid the current minimum Award rates, making Jetstar workers the lowest paid at the airport," a TWU flyer reads. "In June 2020, Award rates will likely go up, meaning Jetstar employees would be paid below the minimum Award."

Jetstar responded on February 14 by arguing it's offered a three per cent pay increase and a year's backpay.

"The TWU's decision to disrupt air travel at a time when local tourism and the economy is hurting is unforgivable. It's another example of how out of touch this union is," Jetstar CEO Gareth Evans said in a response.

"We have put a package to the TWU and our people that includes a three per cent annual pay increase and a year's worth of backpay for each employee as well as a range of other benefits related to rosters. The deal delivers annual wage increases well above private sector wage growth and more than what most companies are offering. It also ensures we can keep offering the low fares our customers expect.

"The union keeps ignoring the fact that no part of Jetstar or the Qantas Group will do a wage deal more than three per cent."

For customers affected by the strikes, Jetstar is offering refunds or alternative flights before 27 February. If it's not your home airport, you'll also be offered "accommodation and meals to a specified value."

"We have developed a contingency plan that protects our customers' travel, with most customers on impacted flights set to travel within a few hours of their original departure time and all customers getting to their destinations same day," a Jetstar spokesperson told Gizmodo Australia.

"To achieve this, we have consolidated some services and moved other customers to Qantas flights where necessary. We contacted affected customers over the weekend to advise them of their new flight details and we thank them for their flexibility."

Full list of cancelled Jetstar flights

JQ500 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ502 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ516 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ522 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ518 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ524 Melbourne to Sydney

JQ507 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ515 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ517 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ519 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ523 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ527 Sydney to Melbourne

JQ810 Sydney to Brisbane

JQ824 Sydney to Brisbane

JQ812 Sydney to Brisbane

JQ811 Brisbane to Sydney

JQ813 Brisbane to Sydney

JQ821 Brisbane to Sydney

JQ560 Melbourne to Brisbane

JQ566 Melbourne to Brisbane

JQ570 Melbourne to Brisbane

JQ563 Brisbane to Melbourne

JQ569 Brisbane to Melbourne

JQ567 Brisbane to Melbourne

JQ408 Sydney to Gold Coast

JQ406 Sydney to Gold Coast

JQ411 Gold Coast to Sydney

JQ409 Gold Coast to Sydney

JQ762 Sydney to Adelaide

JQ768 Sydney to Adelaide

JQ763 Adelaide to Sydney

JQ769 Adelaide to Sydney

JQ772 Melbourne to Adelaide

JQ776 Melbourne to Adelaide

JQ777 Adelaide to Melbourne

JQ773 Adelaide to Melbourne

JQ954 Sydney to Cairns

JQ946 Sydney to Cairns

JQ953 Cairns to Sydney

JQ949 Cairns to Sydney

JQ610 Avalon to Sydney

JQ609 Sydney to Avalon

JQ632 Avalon to Adelaide

JQ633 Adelaide to Avalon

JQ703 Melbourne to Hobart

JQ707 Melbourne to Hobart

JQ702 Hobart to Melbourne

JQ708 Hobart to Melbourne

You can keep an eye on alerts regarding flights by following Jetstar's travel alerts page or email and SMS alerts.