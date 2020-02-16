Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Canadian Pipeline Protests Shut Down Train Service Across The Country

Photo: Getty

Large portions of Canada’s train service have shut down—including a vital cross-continental rail line—after indigenous land defenders blockaded several major railways in countrywide anti-pipeline protests.

The country’s largest rail network, Canadian National Railway (CN), announced Thursday it would begin “a progressive and orderly shutdown” of its lines across eastern Canada. VIA Rail, a passenger service largely dependent on CN railways, announced a similar cancelation in turn, indefinitely suspending services for more than 150 trains, according to the Globe and Mail. An earlier demonstration blockaded one of VIA Rail’s major lines, the now-closed Montreal-Toronto-Ottawa triangle, forcing roughly 250,000 passengers to cancel trips.

By stopping these trains, protestors are tying up millions of dollars worth of freight and rerouting thousands of passengers, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce wrote in a letter to government officials calling for the blockades’ removal. Such a standstill threatens to “severely limit the movement of perishable foods and other consumer items, grain, construction materials and propane for Quebec and Atlantic Canada,” the statement continues.

All this week, indigenous rights and climate justice advocates have been fighting to halt construction on the $US5 ($7) billion Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline by blockading trains, ports, and other transit. The initial protest traces back to British Columbia, where construction for the 416-mile pipeline cuts through the traditional territory of the Wet’suwet’en Nation. For more than a year, their ranks have fiercely pushed back against the construction process by blocking roads where the project is underway.

The issue came to a head last Thursday when police—after obtaining an injunction against members of the Wet’suwet’en Nation from British Columbia’s Supreme Court—raided the site with heavy machinery and helicopters to physically remove anyone who hampered construction. Police arrested 28 land defenders in the incursion, causing significant public outcry and a subsequent outpouring of solidarity for their cause as well as anti-pipeline activism.

Trending Stories Right Now

a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles