Can You Find The Perfectly-Camouflaged Snow Leopard Hidden On This Mountainside?

Can you find the big cat sneaking up on its prey in this amazing photo by wildlife photographer Inger Vandyke? (Note: This is not a troll. The leopard is really there.)

Photo courtesy Inger Vandyke - Wildlife Photographer

There's a good reason it's so difficult for photographers and film crews to capture the elusive snow leopard in the wild. The animal is not only a master of stealth, it also sports a patterned fur coat that turns it nearly invisible in its natural habitat.

If it makes it easier, here's a higher resolution version of the same photo, which was snapped by Vandyke during a 17-day mountain expedition in Ladakh, India, a few years ago, where she was fortunate enough to spot the snow leopard stalking and attacking an unsuspecting group of bharal, also known as blue sheep.

Photo courtesy Inger Vandyke - Wildlife Photographer

Still can't spot the predator? It's a good thing you aren't one of these sheep. They have the requisite speed and agility to escape a snow leopard once it reveals itself. You, on the other hand, would be a slow and satisfying meal. Here's where the snow leopard is hiding:

Photo courtesy Inger Vandyke - Wildlife Photographer

This story has been updated since its original publication.