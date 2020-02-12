The Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Phone Plans In Australia From Telstra, Vodafone, Optus and Woolworths

Image: Samsung

Samsung's just announced its full Galaxy S20 range due for release in early March. As with all new phones, buying the new model outright is a pretty pricey venture so most people will veer toward getting the new devices under a lock-in contract to slowly pay it off. There's a number of deals available across Australia's telcos but we've singled out the best ones available for you.

Woolworths' best Samsung Galaxy S20 phone plans

Without a doubt, the best deal for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series so far is coming straight from Woolworths. Across all devices, it's offering $250 off the price and throwing in free Galaxy Buds+, a free 12-month subscription to Family Zone and 10 per cent off your grocery shopping. It's the cheapest deal in Australia at the time of writing so if you're looking to grab the new device on a shoestring budget, this is your best bet. Plus, it uses the Telstra network anyway. Just remember you'll need to sign up for the deal before it ends on March 5.

One thing to point out, as reported earlier by Gizmodo Australia, is that despite offering 5G handsets, Woolworths Mobile, a Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) provider, doesn't have 5G network access yet. We've reached out for a response and will update once we have it.

If you're looking for the absolute cheapest option, you can grab the S20 on a 24-month plan with unlimited national calls, texts and 5GB a month in data. It'll set you back $71.58 per month with a total minimum spend of $1,393 over the contract period. The gigabyte offering on this plan is very small so if you want a bit of data juice on your plan and can stretch out your budget, you can opt to grab the S20 on the $30 mobile plan costing you $76.58 per month or a minimum spend of $1,398.

If you're looking to lessen your monthly payments, you can opt for the same plan but on a 36-month contract. This means you'll need to pay the same amount but $56.05 per month instead.

The S20 is the entry offering, however, so if you wanted to grab the more enhanced models, the S20+ will set you back $66.05 a month on a 36-month contract with 20GB of data and unlimited national calls and texts. The minimum spend hits $1,578 but over three years, that difference is not particularly noticeable.

For the Ultra, you can grab it for $75.05 per month with 5GB of data or $80.05 a month with 20GB of data on a 36-month plan.

If you don't mind cracking the $100 a month limit most of us probably try to stay under, you can also grab the S20 Ultra for $115.08 a month on a 24-month contract with a 40GB data limit. The minimum cost over two years will be $2,092.

The best Telstra Samsung Galaxy S20 phone plans

With Woolworths' lack of 5G support, you might want to opt for a telco that's been tried and tested — we get that. Telstra is generally the most reliable network but it comes with a steep cost. To sweeten the deal, if you pre-order the top-tier models, Samsung Galaxy S20+ or the S20 Ultra, you'll also receive some new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in white free of charge. You'll need to head to the Samsung website to redeem them though.

The cheapest deal you'll be able to sign up for is the $50 Small Mobile Plan, which for a monthly cost of for $87.47, offers 15GB of data over a 36-month contract but is only with 4G. For many, 15GB a month just isn't gonna cut it so for another $10 a month, you can grab a much better value plan with 60GB.

If you're looking to get the S20 Ultra but can't afford the ludicrous monthly costs, you'll be able to get it for $105.08 a month over 36 months with 20GB of data. It's not cheap and a three-year plan is long but it'll get you by if you're wanting the best. Similarly, for an extra $10 a month, you can upgrade to 60GB of data, which you may as well at that point.

The best Optus Samsung Galaxy S20 phone plans

Optus is on the same par as Telstra in terms of usual reliability and a growing 5G network so it's a good bet. Similar to Telstra's offer, pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S20+ or the S20 Ultra means you'll score a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in white. Head to the Samsung website to redeem them.

The cheapest Optus plan for the Galaxy S20 is a 36-month contract with 5G and 10GB data for $75.06 a month. If you're on a budget and willing to forego heavy data usage on your mobile for three years this'll suit you fine but if you're needing a data injection, an $10 a month will give you a safer 60GB monthly data budget.

For the commitment-phobes out there, a 24-month contract might be a bit more palatable but it'll increase your monthly costs to just over over $103.

The best Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S20 phone plans

Finally, there are Vodafone's plans for the Galaxy S20 series. The cheapest you'll be able to score the S20 for is $77.47 a month over 36 months with 7GB of data and unlimited national calls and texts. But 7GB of data is really not enough for the average user as we've said countless times so the most realistic and budget offering is its next deal up — a 60GB offering for $87.47 a month.

If you're looking for more a feature upgrade and happy to stretch out the budget, the S20+ is available for $112.45 a month over 24 months with 60GB of data.

For the 5G version with all the same features, it's a little over $6 more a month.

Finally, if you're in the mood to splurge but still manage to score a good deal, Vodafone's $50 Red Plus plan for the S20 Ultra 5G (512GB) will set you back $112.47 a month over 36 months with 60GB of data. For an extra $10 a month, you can up that data limit to 100GB. The minimum spend for the latter is $2,308.92 but over three years, that equates to $769.64 per year.