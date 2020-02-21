Insane Phone Plan: Free Netflix & 60GB Plan For Under $40

We're calling it, this is officially the best phone plan we gave seen all year. Not only do you get an insane amount of data f0r only $38 a month, it doesn't have a contract and you get free Netflix for a year.

This deal is coming to you from Circles.Life, which is powered by the Optus network. But you only have a few days to jump on it.

To get this plan, you need to use the promo code BINGEON before 7pm AEDT on Feb 29. You also need to make sure that the 20GB for $10 add-on is selected during sign-up. And don't forget to activate the SIM before March 31.

The plan (which is contract-free) comes with free Netflix for a year. Circles.Life does this by sending you a $10 e-gift voucher over email in the second week of each month. This gets you a Basic Netflix subscription.

If you leave, you'll no longer receive Netflix vouchers. And this makes sense, since Circles.Life is contract free, there would be nothing to stop people from signing up for the free Netflix and then leaving the telco right away if they didn't deal out the freebie monthly.

You can sign up here:

As a reminder, the 60GB data will drop to 40GB a month after the first year.

