Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Benjamin Bratt Joins Ava Duvernay's DMZ As Parco Delgado

Benjamin Bratt at the premiere for Coco. (Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images)

The comic book acting veteran will return as one of the DMZ’s most charismatic figures in HBO Max’s adaptation of the Vertigo book.

As reported by Deadline, Benjamin Bratt (Doctor Strange, Catwoman) will take on the role of Parco Delgado, one of the DMZ’s most significant leaders, the magnetic and compelling head of one of the location’s biggest gangs. His goal? To be the leader in charge of the whole place.

He’ll join DMZ alongside Rosario Dawson, already announced to be playing Alma Ortega. The series, currently in production for HBO Max, is being directed and executive produced by Ava Duvernay alongside writer and showrunner Roberto Patino. It’s based on the comic by Brian Wood, set in a world where Manhattan is a demilitarised world in a brutal American civil war.

DMZ doesn’t currently have a firm release date, but we're guessing it’ll be around the start of HBO Max.

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles