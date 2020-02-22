Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Batman Ninja Is Being Adapted As A Stage Play

Red Robin and Batman in Batman Ninja. (Image: Warner Bros. Animation)

Batman Ninja’s hyper-stylised, physically impossible action sequences would make any live-action adaptation a challenge, but a Japanese theatre company is stepping up to bring the time-travelling adventure to the stage this spring.

Beginning October 10, Office Endless will stage live productions of Batman Ninja, the Warner Bros. film directed by Junpei Mizusaki and written by Kazuki Nakashima. The event will take place at Tokyo’s Theatre Moliere Shinjuku with shows set to run through December 31. Given the obvious technical limitations, it’s assumed that the stage play will draw inspiration from the animated movie and potentially involve some interesting choreography in order to approximate the action sequences. But the official website does say you will have an “ultra-three-dimensional experience.”

Currently, no casting or directing announcements have been made regarding the production, but considering that the show will begin later this year, it’s likely that information will be made public soon, and you’ll hear from us the moment that’s the case.

