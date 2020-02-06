Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Australian Water Rats Are Killing Cane Toads With Insane Surgical Precision

Image: Getty Images

Most things in Australia can kill you, and apparently that also applies to our native wildlife.

The cane toad, an invasive species, threatens both domestic and native animals with its poisonous skin. As it turns out, one native darling — the rakali or Australian water rat — has found a way to eat them and it's doing it in the most brutal, precise way possible.

The study was published by the CSIRO back in September 2019 but a recent Reddit thread dedicated to the rakali doing a higher power's work reminded the world just special these rodents are.

The researchers found a number of cane toad bodies strewn along a creek with surgical cuts to their bodies and some organs removed. Further analysis showed the hearts and livers, non-toxic organs within the cane toads, had been removed and in some cases, the toxic skin on the legs had been stripped down and the muscle had been eaten.

Like a fine chef or a brutal toad serial killer, the rakali carefully located the hearts and livers of their victims and ate them, leaving the poisonous parts behind.

Check out the precision in which they score their cane toad meal.

Crime scene left behind by a Rakali. Image: Getty Images

It's suspected the rakali either learned how to safely eat the dangerous amphibian or adapted their hunting methods of native toxic frogs.

Either way, the title for Australia's most metal native animal has now been taken.

Desperately Horny Australian Cane Toads Ride Snake Train To Sex Town

Are these invasive cane toads waterlogged, or just really, really thirsty? The below photo, captured by one Andrew Mock of Kununurra in northern Australia, shows 10 cane toads riding out a storm that dumped nearly 70mm of rain by hitching themselves to the back of an approximately 3.5-meter python, the Guardian reported on Monday, though it seems as though their primary motivation may have been humping it.

Read more

Trending Stories Right Now

a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles