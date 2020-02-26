And The Title Of Jurassic World 3 Is...

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

I can almost hear the John Williams score. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

Dominion.

Director Colin Trevorrow took to his Twitter account today to mark the first day of filming the third Jurassic World film and subsequently revealed its title: Jurassic World: Dominion. Gizmodo confirmed the title with Universal.

And so the speculation beings. What does “Dominion” mean? Since the second film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ended with the genetically-engineered dinosaurs being let out into the wilds of America, we’d guess it refers to North America being the dinosaurs’ dominion. Or maybe it’s the whole world. At least the Western Hemisphere. And maybe the whole crux of the film will be that the humans now have to get their dominion back from the dinos. That seems fairly obvious, but certainly, that’s one way to interpret it.

Star Chris Pratt weighed in with an equally measured take:

Also of note is that the red logo is the logo from the original Jurassic Park, not the stone or grey logo from the previous two Jurassic World films. That’s likely some kind of a wink to the fact the main cast from that film—Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum—will join Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and the rest of the Jurassic World series cast.

Jurassic World: Dominion will be released on June 11, 2021.

