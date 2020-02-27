American Horror Story Recruits Macaulay Culkin For Untold Frights

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Macaulay Culkin at the 2018 American Music Awards (Photo: Emma McIntyre, Getty)

The more star-studded any given season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story has been, the wilder and more ridiculous the stories being told have tended to be, and the latest casting announcement suggests that the FX series’ 10th instalment will be a doozy.

Earlier today, Murphy posted a teaser for the upcoming season that listed a number of actors like Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross (a standout in last season’s 1984), and Finn Wittrock, who will all return for season 10 in yet-to-be-announced roles. The video’s depiction of a black and white beach (accompanied by Orville Peck’s “Dead of Night”) doesn’t reveal anything about the next chapter save for announcing that series newcomer Macaulay Culkin will be among its cast members.

Murphy’s previously stated that season 10 would mark the return of actors whose characters helped originally turn American Horror Story into a smash hit, but how the series is going to channel that initial energy into its latest chapter remains to be seen. American Horror Story season 10 will premiere sometime this year.

