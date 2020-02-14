Alan Tudyk's Syfy Series Resident Alien Looks Like A Goofy Good Time

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Nothing to see here! (Image: Syfy)

There’s something a little...off about the new guy in town (played by Alan Tudyk of Firefly, Rogue One, and Doom Patrol fame) in Syfy’s Resident Alien. But as the first teaser for the sci-fi comedy series suggests, most of his neighbours aren’t too terribly weirded out. Everyone’s got their quirks, right?

Resident Alien, which is inspired by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse’s Dark Horse comic series, follows the adventures of an alien who visits Earth on a secret mission (is that ever a good thing when aliens are involved?), but who becomes drawn into the community when he fills the suddenly vacant local doctor’s gig. What could possibly go wrong?

That teaser is pretty short, but there’s still plenty of room to give off some intriguing “Northern Exposure meets Mork from Ork” vibes. Resident Alien hits Syfy this winter. Stay tuned for news of its Australian release.

