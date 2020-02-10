Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

Academics Researching The Perfect Espresso Prove That Americans Are Wrong Again

perfect espressoImage: NCA

A group of mathematicians and physicists have got together to carry out imperative research on how to make the perfect espresso – showing up the Americans is just a side benefit.

We're only joshing. We love our American cousins, even if they can't spell properly or figure out what the hell pigs in blankets are. But the advice given out by the US' National Coffee Association has proven to inaccurate, according to these Portsmouth academics.

According to the NCA, to make an espresso, coffee beans should be finely ground - we're talking table salt levels here. But mathematician Dr Jamie Foster says otherwise.

"The... common wisdom in coffee-making is that if you want to make your coffee strong, what you should do is grind the beans finely. You can afford to grind your coffee slightly more coarsely than you might expect, use fewer beans, and therefore make a saving."

The saving is a welcome by-product of the research that drills down to how well water passes through coffee granules. Fine, tightly-packed granules give water a harder time, so fewer beans ground a bit more coarsely will fix that.

In the taste test from the BBC's video, it seems that customers preferred the coarser ground espresso, saying that the weaker-tasting of the two was the cup that had been made with the finely ground beans. So save money and your taste-buds by not grinding so hard on those beans. [BBC News]

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

Trending Stories Right Now

au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles