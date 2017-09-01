Deals: 80% Off A Device Charging Stand

Many of us use our smartphones and tablets to stream videos and movies, but not before we plug them in to make sure there's enough battery life to last the viewing session. But cradling your device for hours at a time can get uncomfortable, especially when you've got a charging cable poking out of it. That's where this Podium-Style Charging Stand comes in handy, and it's on sale for nearly 80 percent off.

Capable of juicing two devices simultaneously with its two USB ports, this stand holds your tablet or smartphone at a perfect viewing angle while it powers up. It keeps you updated on your device's battery level with a power indicator, and the stand easily folds up into a compact square so you can take it with you on the move.

The Podium-Style Charging Stand is available in black and blue color options, and it's on sale for $45 AUD [$35 USD].

